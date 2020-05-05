Why Did Andy Dalton Pick The Cowboys?

Quarterback Andy Dalton had interest from multiple teams when he became a free agent last week, but he quickly decided to return to his home state and sign a one-year deal to back up starter Dak Prescott.

Dalton was a starter his entire nine-year career in Cincinnati. So, why Dallas?

"I had several options out there, and I had to figure out what was the best situation for me to go into that was going to set me up for this next half of my career," Dalton said on ESPN insider Adam Schefter’s podcast. "After weighing everything, I felt like Dallas was going to be the right fit for me this year. I'm excited about it.

"I wanted to join a high-class organization and a team that's ready to win and be with (head coach) Mike McCarthy – just his history with quarterbacks. I think it gives me a chance to come to a new place, a chance to learn, to help Dak out any way I can. And then just to be an asset to this team. Obviously I bring a lot of experience and can bring a lot to the table. I'm here to help this team win and help any way I can."

Dalton said location was attractive, too. The former TCU star already lives in the North Texas area. Being able to keep his family home right now, particularly during the country's COVID-19 crisis, was a factor.

The 32-year-old Dalton is expected to replace Cooper Rush, the Cowboys' primary backup quarterback the past two seasons who was released on Monday.

Dalton has started 133 games since entering the league as a second-round draft pick in 2011. He led the Bengals to the playoffs in each of his first five NFL seasons.