WR Brice Butler Signs; Cowboys Release Safety

FRISCO, Texas – Brice Butler is back.
The Cowboys officially re-signed the veteran wide receiver on Tuesday, making him the seventh wideout on the current active roster.
To make room for Butler, the Cowboys released rookie safety Tyree Robinson.
Butler played 36 games in Dallas over the past three seasons, catching 43 passes for 794 yards and 6 touchdowns.
He joins a depth chart that includes two teammates from his previous time in Dallas, Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams, as well as 2018 newcomers Tavon Austin, Allen Hurns, Michael Gallup, Deonte Thompson.
The Cowboys likely feel better about their safety depth with Xavier Woods inching closer to a return from a hamstring injury.