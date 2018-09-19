Xavier Woods "Can't Wait" To Rejoin Secondary

FRISCO, Texas – Xavier Woods says he's never really been injured for an extended period of time. Not until a strained hamstring kept the Cowboys' second-year free safety out of practice and games for the last 30 days.

Woods returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday and hopes to make his season debut this Sunday at Seattle. He was the Cowboys' first-team free safety until he got injured in the Aug. 18 preseason game against the Bengals.

Watching the last month was difficult.

"Seeing those guys out there, wanting to be a part of that, knowing what you can contribute," he said. "These guys have been balling. I just can't wait to get out there with them."

Kavon Frazier has been a solid fill-in starter in the first two games of the regular season. He and starting safety Jeff Heath have collectively played 134 of a possible 135 defensive snaps so far.

Ibraheim Campbell, a fourth-year veteran, is still new to the roster. And with Woods on track to return, the Cowboys waived rookie safety Tyree Robinson on Tuesday in order to sign receiver Brice Butler.

The Cowboys have rotated at least three safeties in recent seasons, and that approach could resume Sunday if Woods is back in the lineup.

"Barring any setbacks, I'm good to go," Woods said.

