Xavier Woods "Can't Wait" To Rejoin Secondary

"Seeing those guys out there, wanting to be a part of that, knowing what you can contribute," he said. "These guys have been balling. I just can't wait to get out there with them."

Kavon Frazier has been a solid fill-in starter in the first two games of the regular season. He and starting safety Jeff Heath have collectively played 134 of a possible 135 defensive snaps so far.

Ibraheim Campbell, a fourth-year veteran, is still new to the roster. And with Woods on track to return, the Cowboys waived rookie safety Tyree Robinson on Tuesday in order to sign receiver Brice Butler.

The Cowboys have rotated at least three safeties in recent seasons, and that approach could resume Sunday if Woods is back in the lineup.