Zeke Elliott: Cowboys 'Just Getting Started'

His 1-yard touchdown run put the Cowboys ahead 17-14 with 12:28 remaining. Later in the fourth quarter he gained 32 yards on a game-sealing 63-yard touchdown drive that ended with a Prescott 1-yard run to make the score 24-14 with just over two minutes left.

"He was something else," head coach Jason Garrett said. "He made some big plays in the ballgame, some big runs. But he made a lot of dirty runs throughout the ballgame that showed up at the end of the game for us. He's a big-time football player."

Seattle didn't make it easy on the NFL's second-team All-Pro and 2018 rushing champ.

Elliott's first 12 carries in the first half went for only 47 yards. Then, with the Cowboys trailing 6-3 with 1:11 left in the half, he bounced outside for a 44-yard gain up the right sideline that set up Prescott's touchdown pass to Michael Gallup four plays later.

"We made a mistake," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the game. "We made a mistake on the support and the ball bounced (outside)."

Elliott saved his most important run for the fourth quarter.

With three and a half minutes remaining and the Cowboys ahead 17-14, he once again cut to the right edge and stiff-armed Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin to the ground, racing up the right sideline for a 17-yard gain.