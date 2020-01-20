10 Senior Bowl Names To Know For The Cowboys

Jan 20, 2020
David Helman

FRISCO, Texas – At long last, the Cowboys' coaching staff is rounding into shape, and we can finally turn our focus toward what really matters – draft season.

Ironically, Mike McCarthy revealed last week that he's not taking his new coaching staff to Mobile, Ala., for this year's Senior Bowl. There's simply too much to do.

That doesn't mean Will McClay and his scouting staff won't be on hand for this week's all-star practices, though. And with a new coaching staff and new priorities in place, it'll be interesting to see who the Cowboys will have their eyes on.

We'll dive into that in due time. But while we might not know yet who the Cowboys are targeting, there's plenty of talent to choose from. This year's Senior Bowl is chocked full of talent, and a lot of it lines up nicely with the Cowboys' draft needs.

While we wait for practices to start, here's a short list of names to know in Mobile.

William A. Boykins

10. Benito Jones, DT, Ole Miss – If the Cowboys were to draft Jones, it'd signify an undeniable change in strategy. At 6'1, 320-plus pounds, this is a dude who completely fits the gigantic, line-clogging archetype that people have been clamoring for the Cowboys to draft. He posted 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss for a middling Ole Miss team, so he clearly knows how to get to the football, regardless of how big he is. It'll be fun to watch someone with this kind of bulk work with NFL coaches at practice.
9. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas – All of the stuff I said about the receiver position applies again here, but Duvernay is more of a maestro in the slot than arguably anyone going to Mobile. He was productive as a junior, but he absolutely blew up in 2019 as Sam Ehlinger's preferred target out of the slot. This is a guy who caught 106 passes for 1,386 yards – and in just 13 games. I'd like to see how he fares against press coverage, as it seemed like he benefited from a lot of free releases. But there's no denying this is a guy who knows how to hurt defenses in the middle of the field.
8. Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia – After the season we just went through, why on Earth not look at a kicker? Perhaps the Cowboys re-sign Kai Forbath in the spring. But even if they do, no one would complain if they held a kicker competition. Blankenship had a sterling career for the Bulldogs, hitting 80 career field goals and not missing a single extra point in four seasons. I'm not advocating for the Cowboys to spend a draft pick on a kicker, but he's at least worth keeping an eye on.
7. Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida – An ankle injury hindered Zuniga for much of the 2019 season, limiting him to just five games. But he did manage 18.5 sacks during his Florida career, highlighted by a 6.5-sack season in 2018. This is a guy with impressive strength and power coming out of college, but he's got some developing to do and doesn't possess elite speed. He seems like a possible Day 2 pick, and he could help the Cowboys fortify their depth on the edge.
6. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State – It's possible the Cowboys could bring back Randall Cobb in free agency, and that would mitigate the need for a slot receiver. But it's hard to deny the staggering amount of talent in this year's receiver class, and it's really fun to think about what one of these young guys could do playing with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Hill had 11 touchdowns for a loaded Ohio State team, and he has shown the ability to play inside and outside.
5. Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt – Not every NFL star gets to play on a strong college team, as Pinkney can attest. This is one of the more talented tight ends in the 2020 draft class, and he was stuck on a sorry 3-9 team in 2019, catching just 20 passes. He showed off his ability in 2018, though, catching 50 balls for 774 yards and seven touchdowns. Given a chance to work with some NFL-caliber quarterbacks, he could make a name for himself this week. We don't know what the future holds for Jason Witten, but we know the Cowboys could do with some upgrading at the tight end position.
4. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU – With Byron Jones and Anthony Brown currently out of contract, cornerback could be a sneaky big need for the Cowboys. Fulton could've gone pro last year, but he may have solidified himself as a first-round pick with a strong season for LSU. He can play lockdown man coverage on the outside. And when you look at the loaded receiver group heading to the Senior Bowl, he has a chance to make a strong statement with a good week at practice.
3. Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma – We're still hunting big men, and Gallimore is up there with Javon Kinlaw as one of the best defensive tackles heading to Mobile. He posted 17 career sacks for the Sooners during a five-year career. Reports on his draft stock vary, but it's possible he could climb into the first round with a strong performance at these Senior Bowl practices.
2. Ashtyn Davis, S, California – Let's just keep the focus on pipe dreams. The Cowboys have needed to address the safety position for a while, and maybe a new defensive scheme could help them do that. Davis isn't the highest-rated safety in this year's class, but he has a shot to be the first senior drafted. He recorded 55 tackles and two interceptions this past season for a stout Cal defense, and seems to have a shot to be a Day 2 draft pick.
1. Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina – What if we're entering a brave new world where the Dallas Cowboys want to spend big resources on a defensive tackle? Yes, I know they just drafted Trysten Hill – but this is something different. Kinlaw is one of the freakiest athletes in this draft class, seeing as how he can rush the passer and collapse the pocket at 6'6, 310 pounds. The Cowboys would likely have to draft him at No. 17 overall, if he even fell that far, but he could do wonders for their pass rush.
