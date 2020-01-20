10 Senior Bowl Names To Know For The Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – At long last, the Cowboys' coaching staff is rounding into shape, and we can finally turn our focus toward what really matters – draft season.
Ironically, Mike McCarthy revealed last week that he's not taking his new coaching staff to Mobile, Ala., for this year's Senior Bowl. There's simply too much to do.
That doesn't mean Will McClay and his scouting staff won't be on hand for this week's all-star practices, though. And with a new coaching staff and new priorities in place, it'll be interesting to see who the Cowboys will have their eyes on.
We'll dive into that in due time. But while we might not know yet who the Cowboys are targeting, there's plenty of talent to choose from. This year's Senior Bowl is chocked full of talent, and a lot of it lines up nicely with the Cowboys' draft needs.
While we wait for practices to start, here's a short list of names to know in Mobile.
