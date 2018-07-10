11) Can The Offensive Line Return To Form? 

Bryan Broaddus: Health is going to be the key here. The group is better equipped to handle a one or two game loss at tackle than they were last season. Veteran Cam Fleming was brought in from the New England Patriots to handle the swing tackle job so he should be ready. Rookie Connor Williams is new to the group and will be the starter at left guard unless he proves he cannot handle the job but all indications are that he should be a great fit. Travis Frederick and Zack Martin have been rock solid and that shouldn't change. Where the line has made its biggest improvement is with La'el Collins at tackle. Collins came into the 2017 as a question mark but each week he improved and by season's end, he was in my opinion playing the best of the starters. New offensive line coach Paul Alexander called this his "dream job" - - fans are hoping that he's right and those nightmares from last season are long gone.