19 Tackles Helps LVE Earn NFC Weekly Honor

After a record-setting performance Sunday in Philadelphia, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Vander Esch set a Cowboys franchise rookie record with 19 tackles against the Eagles, including 13 solo stops in the 27-20 victory.
Not only did Vander Esch fly around the ball for nearly 20 tackles, but he recorded his first career interception in the first quarter that led to a Cowboys field goal.
Vander Esch also had a game-changing tackle in the open field on the Eagles' second-to-last drive, resulting in a 5-yard loss and leading to a turnover on downs.
He becomes the first rookie to win NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors since Sean Lee against the Colts in 2010.
Currently, Vander Esch leads the Cowboys with 96 tackles and has one of the team's three interceptions.