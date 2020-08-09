Sunday, Aug 09, 2020 10:56 AM

2 Players Removed From COVID List; WR Waived  

18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Johnson
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas - The Cowboys had a few roster moves on Sunday, which included a pair of players removed from the Reserved/COVID-19 list. 

Both wide receiver Jon'vea Johnson and cornerback Saivion Smith were activated to the active roster on Sunday. 

To make room, the Cowboys had to waive wide receiver Kendrick Rogers, an undrafted rookie from Texas A&M. 

Since the Cowboys players returned to the facility late last month, Johnson and Smith are the only two players to be on the COVID-19 list. 

Johnson, who had a good offseason and training camp last year as a rookie, spent the entire season on injured reserve with an arm injury. 

Smith, a first-year player from Alabama, spent training camp with the Jaguars in 2019 but was cut at the end of the preseason and was out of football last year. He had a brief stint with the XFL before signing with the Cowboys in April. 

While Johnson and Smith were on a different list, the Cowboys had three other players Opt-Out for the 2020 season, including fullback Jamize Olawale. Also, cornerback Maurice Canady and rookie receiver Stephen Guidry opted out, meaning their contracts roll over to the 2021 season and the Cowboys will retain their rights.

Related Content

Cowboys quitan dos jugadores de la lista COVID; Cortan a un WR
news

Cowboys quitan dos jugadores de la lista COVID; Cortan a un WR

Tanto el receptor abierto Jon'vea Johnson como el esquinero Saivion Smith fueron puestos en la lista activa el domingo.
Spagnola: Interceptions Can't Be A Novel Concept
news

Spagnola: Interceptions Can't Be A Novel Concept

This will be a referendum on interceptions.
McCarthy: We Will Talk Social Justice, Protests
news

McCarthy: We Will Talk Social Justice, Protests

The events of the last few months have provided people with plenty of food for thought, and Mike McCarthy is no exception.
McCarthy describe los planes para el inicio de la práctica
news

McCarthy describe los planes para el inicio de la práctica

Se acerca el inicio de las prácticas del campamento de entrenamiento y el entrenador en jefe Mike McCarthy planea practicar en césped natural la mayor parte del tiempo.

Advertising