2 Players Removed From COVID List; WR Waived  

FRISCO, Texas - The Cowboys had a few roster moves on Sunday, which included a pair of players removed from the Reserved/COVID-19 list.

Both wide receiver Jon'vea Johnson and cornerback Saivion Smith were activated to the active roster on Sunday.

To make room, the Cowboys had to waive wide receiver Kendrick Rogers, an undrafted rookie from Texas A&M.

Since the Cowboys players returned to the facility late last month, Johnson and Smith are the only two players to be on the COVID-19 list.

Johnson, who had a good offseason and training camp last year as a rookie, spent the entire season on injured reserve with an arm injury.

Smith, a first-year player from Alabama, spent training camp with the Jaguars in 2019 but was cut at the end of the preseason and was out of football last year. He had a brief stint with the XFL before signing with the Cowboys in April.