20) Expectations For Gregory & Irving?

Bryan Broaddus: It's a shame that Irving will once again start the season on the suspended list. When he plays, he's one of the better defensive linemen they have. Without him in the lineup, it does put pressure on a group that is unsettled, depth-wise. It will be important for guys like Jihad Ward, Datone Jones and Brian Price show up to make up for the loss until Irving can return to the lineup. The bigger unknown is with Gregory but intriguing nevertheless. Talent-wise, he is just as good as any of the other ends on the roster with the exception of DeMarcus Lawrence. If Gregory is reinstated, he becomes a part of a deep group of defensive ends. I do like his odds of coming in and making a significant contribution as a rotational player if he can put his past behind him -- but he appears to be on the right path.