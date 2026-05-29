2026 Schedule: Breaking down Washington's offseason & season outlook 

FRISCO, Texas – The second year of the Brian Schottenheimer era of Cowboys football is just around the corner, as Dallas prepares to embark on the 2026 regular season.

Following a 7-9-1 finish in 2025, the Cowboys are looking for a better result in 2026, with a new defensive staff led by defensive coordinator Christian Parker and nearly all of the offensive talent returning.

Alongside traveling the fourth-most miles in the NFL this season, the Cowboys will also face seven teams that reached the playoffs in 2025. Dallas will have plenty of opportunities to prove itself as a contender in 2026, especially during tough stretches with limited rest throughout the season.

Let's break down how the 2026 schedule shapes up for the Cowboys, continuing with their NFC East opponents. Up next is the Washington Commanders.

Biggest Overall Change

While former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is back for his third season as Washington's head coach, he'll have some different coordinators under him, most notably on offense where David Blough takes over as the play-caller.

From the sound of things – and that's all we're going off of right now since most teams try not reveal their new looks – it appears Washington will try and run a less wide-open offense and more of a traditional under-center approach. Will that fit Jaydon Daniels' style better?

We'll find out but one way or another, the Commanders must try and get Daniels back to his 2024 Rookie of the Year mode after an injury-riddled year in 2025 that some might consider a sophomore slump.

Biggest Roster Addition

After a setback in 2025 that saw the Commanders fall from the 12-5 record and NFC Championship appearance the previous season to a 4-13 record, they're expecting the forecast to be sunny once again in Washington.

Actually, make that "Sonny" as in first-round pick Sonny Styles, who was picked No. 7 over by the Commanders. Style was certainly a target for the Cowboys, who had the 12th pick and turned it into the 11thselection to get Styles' Ohio State teammate Caleb Downs. But the addition of Styles should instantly add a playmaking defender for Quinn and new DC Daronte Jones.

Don't forget how quickly Quinn was able to turn Micah Parsons into a rookie phenom back in 2021 with the Cowboys and Styles has the potential to be that kind of game-changer from the jump. If the answer isn't Styles, it would be Odafe Oweh, who signed a $100 million contract from the Ravens to help boost Washington's pass-rush.

Biggest Roster Loss

This one is tricky because two of the biggest roster departures for the Commanders haven't exactly gone to another team – just yet. But the most notable free-agent losses are Deebo Samuel and Bobby Wagner, who has been linked to the Cowboys because of their need for help at linebacker.

Both players could eventually sign with other teams, maybe closer to training camp and returning to Washington isn't out of the question for either.

The most recognizable name that left the Commanders if former Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz, who was a salary-cap casualty with Washington but signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Chargers.

When Do They Play?

All division games are vital and so it usually doesn't matter where they fall on the schedule. In the case of Washington-Dallas these two matchups were placed in very important spots on the 2026 schedule, including the regular-season finale in Week 18 against the Commanders in D.C.

While last year was an exception, the Cowboys are usually playing for either a playoff spot or seeding in the last game and so it's expected that last game against the Commanders will be important, likely for both teams. But don't overlook the importance of the Week 2 game at AT&T Stadium. Both the Cowboys and Commanders play NFC East games on the road in Week 1.