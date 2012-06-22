25 Greatest Plays: Extra Miles, 2009

Fans of America's Team have seen some of the greatest plays in NFL history. Here we cover the franchise's 25 best, according to Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine. Today we continue with play No. 23.

23) Extra Miles, Oct. 11, 2009:

After catching a simple 8-yard out from Tony Romo, Miles Austin, making his first career start, broke a tackle and sprinted 52 yards down the sideline for a game-winning touchdown, propelling the visiting Cowboys past the Kansas City Chiefs, 26-20, in overtime.

The game-winner was a simple pattern, Austin coming back for a quick strike from Romo, catching the ball just eight yards from scrimmage. But almost instantly, he brought the ball into his body, turned, broke a tackle and vanished down the sidelines. His eyes went to the video board above the end zone midway through his jaunt.

"I caught it, put my shoulder down, made him miss and started looking up on the screen seeing how far the other guys were," Austin said. "They started gaining on me a little bit, so I had to run a little faster."