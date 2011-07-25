25 Greatest Plays: Something Exotic, 1978

Jul 25, 2011 at 03:56 AM
Sullivan_Jeff-HS20
Jeff Sullivan

Star Magazine Contributor

In June 2011, Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine decided to count down the best of the best, the top 25 plays in franchise history. Obviously, this wasn't the easiest of tasks, but some 30,000-plus words later, we feel pretty good about the results. Now here in a 25-part summer series, we share our list for one and all. Without further ado, we continue with No. 22, and a snippet from the Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine story:

22) Something Exotic, Jan. 15, 1978:

Officially speaking, the play was "Brown right formation, X-opposite shift, toss 38, halfback lead, fullback pass to Y." In layman's terms, Cowboys fullback Robert Newhouse threw a perfect ball to Golden Richards for a game-securing touchdown in Super Bowl XII against the Denver Broncos. Dallas won, 27-10.

Tom Landry called them exotic plays. And make no mistake, his favorite "exotic" was the halfback option pass. This one, though, was among the more challenging.

Making life more difficult for Newhouse was the fact he had recently doused his hands with stickum, which was typical in this era before gloves were commonplace. However, when throwing the pigskin, the glue-like substance can prove most problematic for obvious reasons.

"I was shocked. I panicked," Newhouse said. "I've never eaten so much stickum in my life. I started wiping it off my pants and started licking my fingers."

Newhouse took the ball and started running on what appeared to be a sweep left, and briefly, ever so briefly, pondered taking his chances with daylight.

"I saw all that wide-open space downfield and I was tempted to run, but then I remembered it was one of Coach Landry's all-or-nothing plays, so I threw," Newhouse said.

Follow Jeff Sullivan: @SullyBaldHead.*

Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Subscription Information.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dak se disculpa con árbitros por comentarios posteriores al juego

Dak Prescott recurrió a las redes sociales para emitir una disculpa el martes por la noche.
news

Dak Apologizes To Refs For Postgame Comments

Dak Prescott took to social media to issue an apology on Tuesday night.
news

Dividing 22 Unrestricted Free Agents Into 4 Groups

The Cowboys have 22 unrestricted free agents heading into the offseason and more than half of them started a game last season. There will be some tough decisions to make but we decided to break them up into four groups.
news

Uncertainty Surrounds Free Agents To Be

Lingering above the disappointment of their playoff loss to San Francisco is the harsh reality that the Cowboys have decisions to make on many key players in the coming weeks.
Advertising