25 Greatest: To The Promise Land, 2005

Jul 02, 2012 at 03:59 AM
Sullivan_Jeff-HS20
Jeff Sullivan

Star Magazine Contributor

In June 2011, Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine decided to count down the best of the best, the top 25 plays in franchise history. Obviously, this wasn't the easiest of tasks, but some 30,000-plus words later, we feel pretty good about the results. Now here in a 25-part summer series, we share our list for one and all. Without further ado, we continue with No. 17 and a snippet from the Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine story:

17) To the Promised Land, Nov. 14, 2005:

There are those rare happenstances when one just knows where the quarterback is going to throw the football. Whether it be on the playground, the Super Bowl, and/or all points in between. And on the occasion of Nov. 14, 2005, in Philadelphia, Cowboys safety Roy Williams broke off his coverage at almost the precise moment Donovan McNabb completed his drop-back, for he knew where the pigskin was headed.

As McNabb quickly fired a tight spiral to the right side of the field, Williams was already sprinting toward the spot. After leaping slightly, landing upon his left foot at the 46-yard line and regaining his balance, the mad dash to the end zone was on.

"I was in Cover 3 and they were running outs and curls every time we were in Cover 3," Williams said. "I dropped down and really got a good jump on it. When he threw the ball, my eyes just lit up.

"I got such a good jump on the ball that I had to tell myself, 'Roy, just catch the thing.' My eyes were huge. It was like I saw the Promised Land or something. But I know we've got to keep playing hard to complete the promise."

