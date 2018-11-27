3 & Out: More From Amari; A History Lesson

four games into his Cowboys career, we're starting to see the full scope of Amari Cooper's abilities – namely, haymakers down the field.

In his first three games as a Cowboy, Cooper had one explosive play in the passing game: a 24-yard catch at Philadelphia. Against Washington on Thanksgiving, his 40- and 90-yard touchdowns broke the game wide open.

Cooper has a rep as a route-running technician, and his 6-1, 210-pound frame makes him tough to re-route and tackle. But he's also been a home-run threat throughout his four-year career. Since 2015, when Oakland drafted him fourth overall, he has 37 receptions of at least 25 yards, tied for 11th most in the NFL. And he's in the top 20 in yards after catch (2,105).

"He as a really good sudden kind of twitch to his game," offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said. "That allows him to get that extra yard or two of separation, so it allows him to hit that guy in stride, it allows you to get the big play. That's why we put a great effort into getting him here in a lot of ways because we knew he had that ability."