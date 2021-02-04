3 & Out: This Dak Argument Drives Me Crazy

FRISCO, Texas – Back with three quick topics and a focus on the quarterback position (specifically, Dak) as we move through a QB-centric Super Bowl week.

I never want to hear a quarterback ripped for "needing help around him" ever again.

That's been a popular critique of Prescott's game outside the building over the years. I still see it as we enter a third offseason of Dak Deal Talks.

Why is this considered a negative? Seriously, name me a quarterback who can do it all by himself on a consistent, year-to-year basis.

Don't say Tom Brady. The GOAT is believed to have left New England, in large part, because Tampa Bay has a young, loaded offense more explosive than the Patriots' current roster.

Don't say Patrick Mahomes. The defending Super Bowl MVP has unquestionably the best receiver/tight end combo, plus a top-notch offensive-minded head coach.

Don't say Aaron Rodgers. The future Hall of Famer didn't seem exactly thrilled that the Packers drafted a quarterback in the first round full of Pro Bowl-caliber receiver prospects last year.

Don't say Matthew Stafford. He's joining the best team he's ever been on: No. 1 defense, innovative offensive scheme in LA.

The recent quarterback news cycle has been wild, and it's a reminder that even the very top guys, including both quarterbacks playing this Sunday, have their skills elevated by coaches and teammates.

Glad I got that off my chest.

I Think…

the offensive line is in rough shape when the season snap counts mirror the defensive line rotation.

We discussed the line's lack of continuity throughout the season. It was surprising to watch them cycle through at least a dozen different combinations. In past years, they were dominant week in, week out with roughly the same starting five featuring multiple Pro Bowlers.

Now that the season's over, it's stunning to see last year's problems spelled out on paper.

Look at this breakdown:

Connor Williams (99.9%)

Terence Steele (84.5%)

Brandon Knight (67.5%)

Joe Looney (66.6%)

Zack Martin (54.0%)

Connor McGovern (52.8%)

Tyler Biadasz (37.2%)

Cameron Erving (24.5%)

Tyron Smith (13.4%)

Now the defensive line:

Aldon Smith (73.1%)

DeMarcus Lawrence (60.3%)

Antwaun Woods (42.2%)

Tyrone Crawford (40.1%)

Neville Gallimore (37.6%)

Dorance Armstrong (33.2%)

Dontari Poe (29.5%)

Everson Griffen (25.4%)

Randy Gregory (21.8%)

Justin Hamilton (21.4%)

Trysten Hill (19.1%)

The defensive line snaps are exactly what you'd expect. The offensive line? Hardly.

It couldn't be helped because of all the injuries. But if 2021 looks anything like 2020, it could be a long year again.

Offensive line coach Joe Philbin deserves credit for helping the group patch things together.

"He's been great," center Joe Looney said. "You just want to talk about not blinking an eye, whoever's been in there, whoever he's been coaching, whether it's been Zack, Connor McGovern, Tyron Smith. Whoever it is, he's coaching them the exact same way."

I Have No Idea…

what else can be said about Drew Pearson's Hall of Fame candidacy.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame isn't just about great players. (Pearson certainly was.) It's about telling the stories that make the NFL great. You can't tell the story of the league without the Hail Mary. You can't tell the Hail Mary story with Roger Staubach and not Drew Pearson.

Beyond that, he was a two-time Super Bowl champion and 1970s NFL All-Decade Team pick.