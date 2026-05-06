3 Points: Why Quinnen Williams will lead Cowboys' defensive charge

(Editor's note: The content provided is based on opinions and/or perspective of the DallasCowboys.com editorial staff and not the Cowboys football staff or organization.)

FRISCO, Texas — It's the time of the offseason when the rubber begins meeting the road for the Dallas Cowboys. The biggest waves of free agency and the drama of the 2026 NFL Draft are now both in the rear view mirror, and the page now turns to OTAs, minicamp and the heated position battles awaiting players in training camp.

But before they turn the page to begin OTAs in early June, let's take a moment to dive into several key players on the current roster who either have plenty to prove, or have already proven plenty and are seeking the validation of a Super Bowl trophy.

Introducing the brand-new series "3 Points", and it continues with All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

8

With so much youth on the defensive side of the ball, including within the coaching staff itself, experience on the field will be at a premium. Better still is the fact Quinnen Williams not only brings that to the table in spades, as he enters his eighth season, he does so while still being just 28 years old and already having earned the right to arguably be called the best defensive tackle in the NFL. The expectation is that, with a full offseason in Dallas and a new-look scheme orchestrated by Christian Parker, that WIlliams will be the heart of the entire unit in 2026 — having taken no time at all to be a destructive force after last year's midseason trade, and in a defense that was wildly out of sorts around him.

5

Evidence of Williams' ability is readily available from his time with the New York Jets as their third-overall pick in 2019. The amount of pressure that comes with being selected that high has been known to fracture some, but not Williams, who has since gone on to win a combined five NFL honors since his 2022 season, namely, four Pro Bowl nods and a First-team All-Pro honor. His ability to dominate both run defense and the pass rush makes him formidable, even in the face of the best guards in the league, and earning his fourth Pro Bowl nod despite playing for two different teams last season tells you all you need to know about what he should be able to do now that he's settled in with the Cowboys.

12