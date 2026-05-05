3 Points: Dak Prescott primed in a race against Father Time

(Editor's note: The content provided is based on opinions and/or perspective of the DallasCowboys.com editorial staff and not the Cowboys football staff or organization.)

FRISCO, Texas — It's the time of the offseason when the rubber begins meeting the road for the Dallas Cowboys. The biggest waves of free agency and the drama of the 2026 NFL Draft are now both in the rear view mirror, and the page now turns to OTAs, minicamp and the heated position battles awaiting players in training camp.

But before they turn the page to begin OTAs in early June, let's take a moment to dive into several key players on the current roster who either have plenty to prove, or have already proven plenty and are seeking the validation of a Super Bowl trophy.

Introducing the brand-new series "3 Points" — keying in on three things of note — and it begins with All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott.

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Most of this false narrative surrounding Prescott's turnovers stems from his 2022 season, when he threw a career-worst 15 INTs, but the truth is that was an outlier. Prescott's career interception-to-touchdown percentage is actually below two percent (1.9%), and if you need Cowboys' context for how low that number is, let's compare: It's lower than Tony Romo (2.7%), Roger Staubach (3.7%) and one of the most accurate passers in NFL history, Troy Aikman (3.0%). And for a passer with 35,989 yards and 243 touchdowns, it's proof-positive that all Prescott needs is a Super Bowl ring to cement his place as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL and franchise history (paging the defense … ).

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There's no better time than the present for the Cowboys' defense to finally match serve with what Prescott and the offense are capable of. That brings me to the number seven, an unfortunate reminder that despite his prowess as one of the most prolific passers in franchise history, the All-Pro quarterback has only seven playoff appearances throughout his 10-year career, and only two of them are wins. The latter is, again, mostly attributable to defenses that couldn't stop the run and/or pass, but if Christian Parker can turn it all around posthaste, this seven could become … eight … nine … ten … in 2026 (?).

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