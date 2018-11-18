4 D-Linemen Ruled Out For Atlanta

Nov 18, 2018 at 10:47 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

4-D-Linemen-Ruled-Out-For-Atlanta-hero

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' inactives are going to be fairly straightforward for a second consecutive weekend.

That was bound to happen with the injuries on this team's defensive line, as they ruled Taco Charlton, David Irving and Daniel Ross out on Friday afternoon. Antwaun Woods was also listed as doubtful on Friday, and he was confirmed as inactive 90 minutes prior to today's kickoff.

The full list of inactives is defense-heavy in Atlanta. All told, Mike White, Tavon Austin and Sean Lee will join Charlton, Irving, Ross and Woods on the inactives list.

These are all lingering issues that stem back several weeks. Austin has been missing in action since he suffered a groin injury in Week 6 against Jacksonville, while Lee is missing his fifth game of the season with a hamstring strain.

The defensive line injuries have been a problem for a couple of weeks now. Irving hurt his ankle during practice before the Tennessee game, and Charlton injured his shoulder in that Monday night loss to the Titans. Add in the injuries that Ross and Woods suffered in last week's win against Philadelphia, and the Cowboys are left with a bit of a depleted group.

The front office promoted defensive tackle Christian Ringo from the practice squad to help with that. He'll get playing time alongside Tyrone Crawford, Maliek Collins and Caraun Reid to help offset the injuries.

There had been some speculation that Connor Williams might be inactive while he recovers from his knee injury, but it's a good bet that the injuries to the defensive line bumped him onto the game day roster. Instead, Austin and White will be the only inactives on offense.

Related Content

news

Progress Report: How Gallup Regains His Stride

We renew our "Progress Report" series with a look at wide receiver Michael Gallup, who returned from injury in 2022 and should be ready for another breakout season next fall.

news

Open Market: Intriguing Free Agent QBs for Cowboys

Dak Prescott is the QB1 of both now and later, but there is no concrete answer to what happens in the role of QB2, and the Cowboys should consider their options carefully.

news

Mailbag: Give Maher a Chance To Compete?

Why is kicker Brett Maher being totally written off for 2023? I understand he struggled in the playoffs, but he was "Money Maher" before then. Why not invite him to training camp and have a competition?

news

Draft Show: RB in 1st Round? Here's 2 Real Options

Here are some of the other topics of conversation between the crew as we inch closer to the NFL Combine and more of the 2023 NFL Draft process.

Advertising