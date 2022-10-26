5 Bucks: Dak Looks Back; CeeDee Becoming WR1

With football season inching towards the midpoint, the Cowboys are beginning to embrace their identity as a blue-collar squad built around a stifling defense and punishing running game. Although the passing game is certainly dangerous with Dak Prescott tossing to a handful of playmakers with big play potential, the Cowboys are emerging as a potential Super Bowl contender due to a complementary football approach that accentuates their strengths while masking their biggest weaknesses.

After watching the team take advantage of a "get right" game against the Detroit Lions, here are some thoughts and observations from a former NFL scout.

Dak is back

Whenever a player misses significant time due to injury, there is always a concern that rust will mar his game when he returns. Although Prescott was far from perfect while completing 19 of 25 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, he tossed the ball around the yard with razor-sharp precision. Considering he was recovering from a thumb injury that could have impacted his grip on the ball, the accuracy and pinpoint ball placement on the majority of his throws suggests that he could quickly regain his all-star form with more reps in the coming weeks.

As the Cowboys transition from the pass-first offense that led the NFL in yards and points in 2021 to a more balanced outfit that features a dominant running game and complementary aerial attack, Prescott will need to be efficient and effective with a smaller pitch count. if he can thrive in his role as a high-end "game manager" in this offense, the Cowboys could chalk up a lot of wins and make a deep playoff run with No.4 at the helm.

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are a perfect combination

Running back by committee situations is the standard in the NFL, but few teams have a combination of skills that complete the backfield puzzle like the Cowboys. Elliott is the old-school "thumper" who excels at picking up the tough yards between the tackles. The former NFL rushing champ has lost a step but he makes up for his lack of explosion with grit, toughness, and determination. Elliott's physicality and "dawg" mentality sets the tone for an offense that has become more run-centric over the past month.

Pollard is the dazzling playmaker that every backfield needs. The fourth-year pro is a big play waiting to happen with a combination of speed, quickness, and burst that enables him to slip through cracks and creases on the perimeter. As an explosive open-field runner with soft hands and some wiggle, Pollard is a dangerous offensive weapon as a multi-purpose playmaker in the backfield. With another 100-yard scrimmage game (83 rush yards; 26 receiving yards) in the books, the Cowboys' RB2 adds a dimension to the lineup as a change of pace back.

Sam Williams makes some noise