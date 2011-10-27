A Change To Practice Schedule Wednesday

The movement of rain into the North Texas area has again forced the Cowboys to relocate practices from team headquarters in Valley Ranch to Cowboys Stadium in Arlington.
Fans touring the facility will have the rare opportunity to /catch a glimpse of the workout, which begins at 11:45 a.m. (CT) in preparation for Sunday's NFC East showdown at Philadelphia.
For Sunday, Weather.com forecasts a low in the upper-30s, but no chance of rain at Lincoln Financial Field.
This marks the third time during the regular season the Cowboys have been forced to move their workout to Arlington.