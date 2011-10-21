A Good Week To Get Running Game Going

Oct 21, 2011 at 02:39 AM

As troublesome as moving the ball on the ground has been for the Cowboys this season, and even without their top running back, Felix Jones, they could actually be due for a breakout against St. Louis on Sunday.

While the Cowboys only rank 28th in the league in yards per rush, and 27th in rushing yards per game, the Rams are as bad or worse on defense. St. Louis is 27th in yards per rush allowed, and ranks dead last in rushing yards allowed per game, at 161.8.

That, undoubtedly, is a function of the winless Rams also being last in point differential. Teams have been building big leads and salting away the game by running the ball in the second half.

The Cowboys will split their carries between running backs DeMarco Murray and Tashard Choice.

Murray had 10 carries on Sunday, compared to five for Choice, with Jones sidelined by a high ankle sprain.

