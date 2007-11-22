A Win Of Historical Proportions

here before 63,315 away from sitting at 31 touchdown passes with five to go.

But then, what perfect symmetry there is going into next Thursday's Green Bay game, Romo poised to break the team's single-season record for touchdown passes with his boyhood idol, Brett Favre, watching from the other sideline.

Not just Romo, though. His sidekick in this offensive assault, Terrell Owens, with his 22-yard touchdown grab Thursday, already has matched total of 13 from last season. That leaves him just one touchdown catch from tying Frank Clarke's single-season record of 14 that has stood since 1962. Think about it now, that's 45 years.

His security blanket, Jason Witten, with his touchdown here on Turkey Day, now has six with five games to play. Witten is just three touchdown grabs short of Billy Joe DuPree's single-season record for touchdown catches by a Cowboys tight end and would have been only two if Romo would have put just a little more air on a second-half pass.

And when it comes to total points scored, the 34 against the Jets - the sixth time they have scored at least 30 points this season and the eighth time they have won by double-digits - now gives them 358 points with five games still to play. The Cowboys, now averaging 32.3 points a game, are 24.2 points a game over the final five from matching that 479-point club record.

Or look at it this way, the Cowboys already have scored more points this season than they did from 1999-2005 and from 1984-1992 - with five games to go.

Just let a little of all this sink in.

And to think someone after the game asked Phillips why Romo's accuracy was off? The accuracy of a guy who completed 21 of 28 passes for 195 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and an FM radio dial QB rating of 102.5. The bar really has been raised.

At least no one asked why the defense didn't shut out the Jets (2-9), although they were one fourth-down conversion away from accomplishing that. Another indication of just how dominating the Cowboys' defense was against a team which beat, that's right, beat the Pittsburgh Steelers four days ago, 19-16, in overtime.

And boy, was it dominating, limiting the Jets to 180 yards of total offense, a 4.0-yard average per passing attempt, a 14-percent third-down conversion rate and shutting down Thomas Jones, who had rushed for 117 yards this past Sunday against Pittsburgh, with just 40.

So let's move on, but do not treat these victories cavalierly.

"Solid win," Phillips began after the game. "Yes, I thought it was important that, you know, we got to 10-1 and have a little bit of history on our part. You know, it's still during the season; we haven't met any of our goals yet. It didn't put us in the playoffs, it didn't win our division, it doesn't make us play at home. But I'm proud of (10-1) and I think our team is proud of that.

"I think we have a chance to make history again and beat the 2007 team's record and go 11-1. That's our goal next week."