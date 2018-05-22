Open to campers in grades 2-8
$125 registration
June 4th, 2018
9:00am – 3:30pm
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Registration includes:
- The Dallas Cowboys Football Academy Advanced Youth Camp experience is coached by former NFL players and coaches
- 2 standing room only tickets to a Dallas Cowboys preseason game at AT&T Stadium
- Performance apparel by Nike
- Official Advanced Youth Camp achievement medal
- Tour vouchers may be purchases at a discounted cost if @26 per adult & $22 per child
- Lunch provided by Papa John's
The Advanced Youth Camp is a 1-day, designed specifically for the elite youth football player. Grouped and coached by position, former NFL players will teach campers position – specific techniques and skills while showcasing the work ethic of elite athletes. Competition periods throughout the day are designed to push campers to practice their new skills. A flag football tournament will give all campers a chance to competitively and strategically work on their performance after the coaching sessions.
All members of the coaching staff are former NFL players or coaches, and are USA Football certified. Click here to learn more about USA Football certification.)
Certified athletic trainers are on site at all camps.