Advanced Youth Camp

May 21, 2018 at 08:35 PM
NEW-Advanced-Youth-Camp-hero

Open to campers in grades 2-8

$125 registration

June 4th, 2018

9:00am – 3:30pm

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Click Here to Register

Registration includes:

  • The Dallas Cowboys Football Academy Advanced Youth Camp experience is coached by former NFL players and coaches
  • 2 standing room only tickets to a Dallas Cowboys preseason game at AT&T Stadium
  • Performance apparel by Nike
  • Official Advanced Youth Camp achievement medal
  • Tour vouchers may be purchases at a discounted cost if @26 per adult & $22 per child
  • Lunch provided by Papa John's

The Advanced Youth Camp is a 1-day, designed specifically for the elite youth football player. Grouped and coached by position, former NFL players will teach campers position – specific techniques and skills while showcasing the work ethic of elite athletes. Competition periods throughout the day are designed to push campers to practice their new skills. A flag football tournament will give all campers a chance to competitively and strategically work on their performance after the coaching sessions.

All members of the coaching staff are former NFL players or coaches, and are USA Football certified. Click here to learn more about USA Football certification.)

Certified athletic trainers are on site at all camps.

Related Content

news

Blue Chips: Brady Leads Bucs' List Of Elite Players

It starts with Tom Brady but doesn't end there as the Bucs will bring eight "blue-chip" players to AT&T Stadium this weekend.

news

Updates: Gallup Continues To 'Check Every Box'

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Science Lab: This Defense Could Be No. 1 in '22

After a historic turnaround in 2021, does this Cowboys defense – led by Dan Quinn with Micah Parsons, D-Law and Trevon Diggs, have enough firepower to be the best in the NFL?

news

Countdown: Can Dak Throw 3 TDs vs. Bucs Again?

Today, we will continue with 3 days to the start of the season.

Advertising