After Buying New Helmets & Jerseys, Scandrick Honored By His High School

While the Cowboys are certainly taking the weekend off from playing football, it doesn't mean all of them are completely distancing themselves from the game.

Orlando Scandrick and group of former NFL players were the center of attention at his high school in California. Los Alamitos High School honored the Cowboys cornerback at halftime Thursday night of its Homecoming game with Marina. Scandrick had recently donated $15,000 to the school, which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary of playing football. The team used the donation to purchase new uniforms and helmets.

Scandrick, a graduate in 2005, was among four former Los Alamitos alumni who played in the NFL that returned to their former school. Also in attendance was Chris Kluwe, Antoine Cason and Keenan Howry.

The former Griffins were able to see a rather one-sided affair as the home team routed Marina 64-0.