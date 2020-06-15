Monday, Jun 15, 2020 12:30 PM

Agent: Zeke Tested Positive For COVID-19

David Helman

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys appear to have had a brush with COVID-19.

Amid the NFL's gradual return to normalcy, reports surfaced Monday morning that several Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players had tested positive for the virus, which has impacted every facet of American life in the last few months.

Chief among those players is Ezekiel Elliott, who reportedly tested positive last week. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that he had spoken to Elliott's agent, Rocky Arcenaux, who confirmed it.

The news is bound to raise questions about the NFL's return to work, as the league has slowly begun phasing its way back toward football. It's important to note that the league has not allowed players to return to their facilities, though coaches were allowed back last week and some employees have returned using strict guidelines.

For the Cowboys' part, privacy laws prevent them from getting into specifics. When reached for comment, they provided the following:

"Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees. We are following all CDC, local and NFL guidelines to keep our facilities safe, including limiting employee access."

It's unclear how many – and which – Cowboys players joined Elliott in testing positive. But it seems safe to say the news will bring added scrutiny to the league's process for return.

