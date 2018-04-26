Ahead Of The First Round, Bryan Broaddus Reveals His 2018 NFL Draft Board

FRISCO, Texas –Every year at this time, NFL teams live and die by it – the board.

Almost a year of work has led up to this point, as all 32 teams have turned over every stone in an effort to find the draft's best players. In the final weeks before today, they'll compile that information into a board – a road map, dictating which players they value and when.

NFL teams prize their boards over all else, so you're not likely to get them to reveal their secrets. But as we begin to kick of the 2018 NFL Draft, I wanted to give you a look at my thought process. As we go through these 256 selections, here's my board.