Amari Cooper Updates His Week 1 Injury Status

FRISCO, Texas – Amari Cooper is listed on this week's practice report with a hamstring injury, but the Pro Bowl wide receiver sounds ready for Sunday's opener against the LA Rams.
"I feel good," Cooper said after Thursday's practice. "I've been able to become a full participant the last couple of practices and I've been able to do everything, so I feel really good going into the game."
The Cowboys limited Cooper's practice workload late in training camp, but it sounded like more of a precaution than anything. With so much time away before camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club is clearly mindful of keeping players fresh leading up to the season.
All indications are Cooper will be ready to go Sunday against the Rams' secondary featuring star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
"It's always exciting to go against a top corner or one considered to be one of the best in the league," Cooper said. "I think he's a real good player. He has all the intangible assets that you would want in a cornerback: fast, long, can cover, has good ball skills. It's always a challenge, but it's exciting at the same time."