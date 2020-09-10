Amari Cooper Updates His Week 1 Injury Status

Sep 10, 2020 at 03:45 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Amari-Cooper-Updates-His-Week-1-Injury-Status-hero

FRISCO, Texas – Amari Cooper is listed on this week's practice report with a hamstring injury, but the Pro Bowl wide receiver sounds ready for Sunday's opener against the LA Rams.

"I feel good," Cooper said after Thursday's practice. "I've been able to become a full participant the last couple of practices and I've been able to do everything, so I feel really good going into the game."

The Cowboys limited Cooper's practice workload late in training camp, but it sounded like more of a precaution than anything. With so much time away before camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club is clearly mindful of keeping players fresh leading up to the season.

All indications are Cooper will be ready to go Sunday against the Rams' secondary featuring star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

"It's always exciting to go against a top corner or one considered to be one of the best in the league," Cooper said. "I think he's a real good player. He has all the intangible assets that you would want in a cornerback: fast, long, can cover, has good ball skills. It's always a challenge, but it's exciting at the same time."

Related Content

Dak Opens Up About Mental Wellness
news

Dak Opens Up About Mental Wellness

 It's not the conversation, that would typically happen three days before the season opener, but it's an important one.
Big Facts: New Stadium Jinx? Shutout Debut & More
news

Big Facts: New Stadium Jinx? Shutout Debut & More

Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Sunday Night's matchup at 7:20 CT on NBC.
Bold Predictions: Dak For MVP? Pollard Over Zeke? 
news

Bold Predictions: Dak For MVP? Pollard Over Zeke? 

With the season finally here, it's about that time to make some big predictions. The staff writers each picked something to watch for during the 2020 season.
Fassel regresa a Los Ángeles; Confiado en sus pateadores
news

Fassel regresa a Los Ángeles; Confiado en sus pateadores

El nuevo coordinador de equipos especiales, John Fassel, dice confiar en sus pateadores mientras se prepara para enfrentar a su ex equipo en el primer juego de la temporada.

Advertising