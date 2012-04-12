Another '03 Pick Gone: James To Texans

Apr 12, 2012 at 10:29 AM

IRVING, Texas --Free agent linebacker Bradie James, a nine-year veteran and five-time defensive captain with the Cowboys, is expected to sign with the Houston Texans.

James will reunite with Texans defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, the Cowboys' head coach from 2007-10 and defensive coordinator from 2009-10. He'll compete for the 3-4 inside linebacker spot once held by DeMeco Ryans, whom the Texans traded to the Eagles in March.

A fourth-round pick in Bill Parcells' first draft class as Cowboys head coach in 2003, James became a starter in 2005 and led the defense in tackles from 2005-10. In 2011, his and fellow veteran Keith Brooking's snaps were significantly reduced as Sean Lee became a three-down player in first-year defensive coordinator Rob Ryan's scheme.

Early indications this offseason were the Cowboys would not re-sign James and Brooking. The team signed free agent Dan Connor in March to form a rotation with Lee and 2011 second-round pick Bruce Carter.

James, 31, started 127 of 142 career games over nine seasons with the Cowboys and became one their most vocal leaders. He only missed two games in his entire Dallas tenure -- Parcells deactivated him the first two weeks of his 2003 rookie season -- and tallied 744 tackles (515 solo), 15.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, 27 pass breakups and two interceptions.

With James and cornerback Terence Newman (Bengals) changing teams this spring, fellow 2003 arrivals tight end Jason Witten (third round) and quarterback Tony Romo (undrafted) are the Cowboys' longest-tenured players.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
Advertising