Anthony Brown Ruled Out Of Bucs Game

ARLINGTON, Texas – Anthony Brown has been ruled out of the Cowboys' Week 16 matchup against Tampa Bay.

The third-year cornerback was downgraded during practice this week as he dealt with back spasms, and that injury will hold him out of Sunday's game. In his place, Jourdan Lewis will get a chance to show his stuff as the Cowboys' nickel back.

Brown's absence was the most notable, but the Cowboys' inactive list carried several news items this week. The team officially ruled Mike White, Tavon Austin, Brown, Sean Lee, Chris Covington, Dorance Armstrong and David Irving out of the game.

It's obviously noteworthy to see Lee on the inactives list again. The All-Pro linebacker played sparingly in last week's game against Indianapolis, but he appears to be caught in a numbers game this week. With so many healthy bodies among the linebacker corps, Lee's lack of a role on special teams prompted the coaching staff to sit him down – which presumably will allow him to stay fresh as the Cowboys inch closer to a potential playoff appearance.

Austin practiced in a limited capacity this week, but the Cowboys are still easing him back into action after a severe groin injury in October.

It's also worth mentioning that Taco Charlton will return to the lineup against the Buccaneers. Charlton was a healthy scratch in the last two games, as the coaching staff wasn't satisfied with his practice effort. Following the 23-0 loss to the Colts, though, the first-round pick is back. Rookie Dorance Armstrong will be inactive for the first time this season to make room for Charlton.

Finally, it's worth mentioning that Darius Jackson will be in uniform for the first time on a Cowboys game day. The Cowboys called the third-year running back up to the active roster on Saturday after moving Geoff Swaim to injured reserve, and he is now active.