As Expected, Ware Back At Practice But Limited

Dec 08, 2011 at 03:55 AM

Cowboys outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware returned to practice on Thursday, as he said he would following an off day to rest the neck pain he had coming out of Sunday's game.

Also back at practice on Thursday was wide receiver Laurent Robinson, who rested a shoulder injury on Wednesday.

Missing the workout was safety Abe Elam, who was planning to fly home late this week for his father's funeral. Elam had originally planned to leave after Thursday's practice for the Friday service.

Receiver Miles Austin (hamstring) and fullback Tony Fiammetta (illness), who returned to the practice field on Wednesday in a limited capacity, were again working out with the team Thursday. Guard Kyle Kosier (foot), who has been given Wednesdays off for much of the season was again suited out this Thursday.

Not practicing once again were defensive tackle Josh Brent (knee), safety Danny McCray (knee), running back Phillip Tanner (hamstring), tight end Martellus Bennett (ribs) and quarterback Jon Kitna (back).

Linebacker Sean Lee practiced for the second straight day with a scaled-down version of the cast on his left hand, allowing the use of his fingers.

