Baylor Star Terrance Williams Hopes To Become A Cowboy

MOBILE, Ala. – There was only one professional team wide receiver Terrance Williams could pull for after growing up in Dallas, going to W.T. White High School and attending college in the state of Texas.

The former Baylor athlete hopes he can don a star on his helmet after leading the nation in receiving this past season.

"The Cowboys were my favorite team, and I still like them to this day," Williams said. "There wouldn't be a team that I'd rather play for."

Williams entered the Senior Bowl practices this week as a prime player to watch after ending his senior season with more than 100 receiving yards than every other player in the nation.

A finalist for the Biletnikoff Award for the nation's top receiver, Williams finished the year with 97 catches for 1,832 yards and 12 touchdowns. Williams' 18.9 yards per catch were the most among players with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

He believes he can assist the Cowboys' offense immediately, and he would cherish the chance to operate alongside Dez Bryant and provide another threat on the outside. Williams, who runs a sub-4.5 40-yard dash, burned past a couple defensive backs for touchdowns during individual drills at the Senior Bowl, the same way he did all season at Baylor.

"I can help them a lot," Williams said. "I feel like I can be the type of receiver that when Dez Bryant's being double teamed or Jason Witten's being double teamed, I can just be somebody (Tony Romo) can find."

Williams is hoping to become the second consecutive receiver from Baylor picked in the first round. Kendall Wright went 20th overall to the Titans last year and Josh Gordon was a second-round pick of the Browns in the 2012 Supplemental Draft.

Williams' focus at the Senior Bowl is to demonstrate he can run a pro-style scheme after coming from the passing friendly attack at Baylor, where he dominated with Nick Florence throwing him the ball. The Bears finished with the No. 1 total offense and No. 4 passing offense in college football this season.

Williams said the biggest question scouts have with him is the system he came from, and he feels he's already making the adjustment well coming from college.

"That's something I'm working very hard at with my playbook and learning the terminology," Williams said.

He also has to make sure he doesn't get too caught up with terminology that it affects how he runs his routes. It can be frustrating for him to have to prove something after the monstrous year he just put up, but he understands the process.

"That's why I'm here – to get better and play against top people like this," he said.

Williams said he can set himself apart by continuing to be himself and not pressing too much against that top competition. His big-play ability alone should be enough to garner attention.

"I'm starting to think people are finally getting to see I can get down the field in a hurry," he said.

That hasn't been a doubt at any level in his career. He could easily be a first round pick and one of the first receivers off the board. The Cowboys have glaring needs elsewhere, particularly on the line, but Williams' dream could still come true if they find his presence at wide receiver necessary.