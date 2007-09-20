Bearing Down For Litmus Test

Sep 20, 2007 at 11:28 AM

pissed." 

Imagine how he feels when they have to punt. But then, of the Cowboys' 22 tangible possessions in two games - not counting sitting on the ball at the end of a half or game - the Cowboys have scored 14 times. That's a 64-percent rate. That means scoring a tad more than one out of every two times they've had the ball. 

And get this: In both games, the Cowboys have scored on seven of their 11 tangible possessions. 

Go on. 

So what beautiful symmetry we have heading into Sunday's 7:15 p.m. (CDT) nationally-televised game on NBC, Da Bears, who don't give up Da points, awaiting inspection in Game 3 of this eye-opening Cowboys offense no one knows for sure just yet is for real or not. 

The NFL's No. 4 total offense vs. the NFL's No. 5 total defense. The NFL's No. 1 scoring offense vs. the NFL's No. 4 scoring defense. The defending NFC champs vs. the team which had designs on taking down last year's NFC's top seed had it simply gotten out of Seattle alive. 

More? 

Well, the Cowboys might be scoring on 64-percent of their possessions, but Bears opponents are going three-and-out 37-percent of the time. The Cowboys might have scored something on all nine of their red-zone possessions this year, but since 2004 Chicago opponents have scored only 73.8 percent of the time and this year have allowed opponents only three touchdowns and no field goals on seven trips inside their 20. The Cowboys might as well just throw the ball on first down, since Chicago opponents are averaging but 1.77 yards per first-down carry. 

And get this: While the Cowboys have won their past four road games and five of the past six, the Bears have won 16 of their past 20 homes games, playoffs included. 

More?  

Well, how can you beat a night game just across Lake Shore Drive from Lake Michigan? Or the history, Halas-Landry, Sayers-Dorsett, Butkus-Jordan? 

Sweet stuff. 

"Dallas-Chicago," says NBC analyst John Madden, as if already salivating at this match-up. "A lot of people say the Dallas Cowboys are America's team. They've been called that for years. Maybe America's team is really the Chicago Bears? Bears-Cowboys, that just sounds like NFC football." 

For real, and maybe on this night we find out if this Cowboys offense, sans household names, is for real. Because if you can score in Chicago you can score anywhere. 

That will be the storyline, and NBC's Al Michaels already has put it out there: "As I look at it right now, how good is Dallas?" But then, if the Cowboys are good enough to win this game, can you imagine the Bears starting off the season 1-2? 

Something has to give - Cowboys offense or Bears defense. 

"It's a big challenge for us to see where we're at," Witten said, knowing his job as a receiver might not be as difficult with Chicago safety Mike Brown already out for the season. 

"We look forward to the challenge," said Owens, who caught eight passes for 110 yards and a touchdown the last time he faced the Bears (2004, with Philadelphia). "Everybody knows the caliber of defense they have. We just need to go up there and play, and we know everybody is going to be watching." 

That's for sure, this game a high-profile litmus test for Cowboys history and today's offensive legitimacy. 

Enjoy.    

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Might Jarwin's Injury Mean For Schultz?

With Blake Jarwin's injury thinning out their depth even more, might the Cowboys consider using the franchise tag on Dalton Schultz?
news

Mailbag: Where Does Tight End Rank Among Needs?

With reports of Blake Jarwin having offseason hip surgery that could affect his availability for the start of next season, and with Dalton Schultz a free agent, will tight end be maybe the biggest need on the roster now? 
news

LB Or DE? Makes No Difference To Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons was perhaps the NFL's most versatile defender last season, switching seamlessly between linebacker and defensive end. Moving forward, he's got no problem doing both.
news

Draft: Posibles opciones para le selección número 24

Esta semana, los Cowboys se encuentran en el Combinado anual en Indianápolis, donde habrá mucha acción. Esta será una oportunidad para ver de cerca a los jugadores y las posibles opciones para la selección global No. 24.
Advertising