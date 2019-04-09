Before Hawaii, Cowboys Open Preseason in SF

While the Cowboys already learned of one preseason opponent for 2019, the NFL has now announced the entire list of opponents for the upcoming exhibition games.

Along with the Week 2 matchup with the Rams in Hawaii, the Cowboys will also face the 49ers, Texans and Buccaneers.

As expected, the Cowboys will stay on the West Coast to kick off the preseason with a matchup against San Francisco (Aug. 8-10) for the second consecutive year. Training camp in Oxnard, Calif. will begin in late July with the Cowboys practicing for about two weeks before traveling to the Bay Area.

The Cowboys will likely return back to Oxnard for a few days before camp breaks and the team goes to Hawaii for the Aug. 17 matchup in Honolulu. The game marks the NFL's first preseason game in Hawaii since 1976.

After returning to Dallas, the Cowboys will finalize the preseason schedule with a pair of games at AT&T Stadium, starting with Texans (Aug. 22-24).

As they've done for several years, the Cowboys will finish the preseason against Tampa Bay in a game that will likely be played on Thursday Aug. 29. This will be the first-ever preseason meeting between Dallas and Tampa Bay, leaving just the Redskins and Eagles as the only two current teams to never face the Cowboys in an exhibition game.