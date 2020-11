7 / 8

Offensive Strategy

The Steelers' explosive offense is a smoke and mirrors outfit with the team relying on a quick-rhythm passing game and punishing ground attack to ring up 30-plus points a game. Big Ben controls the flow of the game as an efficient passer, particularly against blitz-happy teams sending five- and six-man pressures. The two-time Super Bowl winner has a stable of thoroughbreds at his disposal with Chase Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Diontae Johnson, and Eric Ebron taking turns as featured pass catchers on the perimeter. The Steelers complement their dynamic passing game with a straight-forward rushing attack that features James Conner and Benny Snell pounding away at the defense on a variety of inside runs. With an offensive line that's capable of moving defenders off the ball or stonewalling pass rushers at the line of scrimmage, the Steelers' multifaceted offense can win by knockout (passing game) or decision (ground and pound) in a 10-round fight.