Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Ravens

The Cowboys and Ravens are headed to Brazil with identical records, but the journey to their 1-1 records has been rather different.

While Dallas picked up a much-needed win after losing its opener, the Ravens missed a chance to improve to 2-0 by falling to the Saints after a second-half collapse.

Now, they head to Rio de Janeiro for a critical Week 3 matchup. Both teams have some key injuries to overcome but will bring two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL as Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott square off at the historic Marcana Stadium.

Here are 10 key storylines for the game, with five each for the Cowboys and Ravens.

Ravens

Week 2 setback – After dominating their opponents in the preseason, then carrying that momentum into the regular season with a blowout over the Colts in Week 1, the Ravens suffered a major setback last week, losing a second-half lead to the Saints, who stunned Baltimore with a 24-17 win. It was the first loss for new head coach Jesse Minter, who took over for longtime coach John Harbaugh, who is now with the Giants. Minter and the staff are facing controversy for not protecting a second-half lead, something that has become a trend for the Ravens in recent years.

More touches for Henry – While the Ravens' fan base is frustrated by Derrick Henry getting only five carries in the second half of last week's loss, it's not that Baltimore has forgotten about him. Henry is among only three backs in the NFL with more than 200 yards, as he ranks third with 212 and is fifth in the league in attempts with 40. Henry has faced the Cowboys twice in his career, once with the Titans and once with Baltimore. He's rushed for 178 yards, and his 5.74-yard average is the fourth-highest in his career against one team.

Dual-threat Lamar – While he's always mentioned as one of, if not the very best, running quarterbacks of all time, Lamar Jackson seems to be rather underrated as a passer. His 102.2 career QB rating is No. 1 in league history, and this year, he's fifth in the NFL in passing yards with 559. His 10.0 average per attempt currently ranks No. 1 in the league. Add that to his rushing ability, with 74 yards in two games this year, and Jackson (2-0 vs. Dallas) once again should be the Cowboys' top focus as they try to beat him for the first time.

Injuries to Flowers & Stanley – Two prominent Ravens offensive players have dealt with nagging injuries so far this year. Zay Flowers reaggravated a hamstring injury in Week 1 and missed last week's game against the Saints. Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley had to leave the game Sunday with a toe injury. Both players have a chance to return this week in Brazil, but that decision could come closer to kickoff.

Heading to Rio – The Ravens will make just their third trip for an international game in franchise history, with both previous appearances coming in London. However, Baltimore's roster might have a little more international-game experience than the Cowboys, having last played overseas in 2023, whereas it's been 12 years for Dallas. Still, this trip to Brazil will be unlike any other with the long flight to South America, plus the expected field issues that could make for tough sledding for both teams.

Cowboys

Collecting the must win – Yes, the season is still very early, but the Cowboys were already 0-1 after a disappointing showing in Week 1 and couldn't afford another NFC East loss. So the way they put things together in the second half to pull away from Washington and secure the 37-20 win was encouraging. It didn't matter as much that the defense gave up more yards to the Commanders, despite Washington playing two quarterbacks. The Cowboys needed a win in the worst way, and going to Brazil with an 0-2 record would've been demoralizing.

Secondary issues – The Cowboys are getting their share of injuries, especially at the same position, which is creating quite a dilemma in the secondary. Not only did Malik Hooker (forearm) suffer an injury that has sidelined him for a couple of games, but now safety P.J. Locke (foot) and Cobie Durant (hamstring) have injuries that will likely keep them out for this game as well. It's setting up a good-news/bad-news situation for the Cowboys because while it doesn't appear that Hooker, Locke or Durant will need to go to IR, the team is now scrambling to fill those spots during the game with backups and/or players from the practice squad. A good candidate to be elevated this week from the practice squad is Reddy Steward, who has experience at safety and slot corner.

Record-setting QB – What a moment it was on Sunday for Dak Prescott, who became the Cowboys' all-time leader in passing touchdowns, surpassing Tony Romo (248). Dak is now the Cowboys' leader in passing yards, completion percentage, attempts, completions, passer rating and touchdowns. The only regular-season stat in which Dak doesn't rank first is QB wins as a starter. Prescott is currently third with 84, needing one to tie Roger Staubach at 85. The leader is Troy Aikman with 94. More than anything, Dak had a four-TD game to get the Cowboys' offense back on track, something that is critical this season as the defense continues to learn and grow under new DC Christian Parker.

Defensive improvement, but … – Yes, there were some signs of growth on Sunday against Washington. But had Commanders QB Jayden Daniels not been injured before halftime, who knows how the second half would've gone. Still, Dallas stepped up and made some plays, including a critical forced fumble by rookie Jaishawn Barham, which led to the Cowboys scoring and opening up the game. But stopping the run has been a problem through the first two games, as Dallas is giving up 173.5 rushing yards per game. And it doesn't help that Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson are waiting for them in Brazil here in Week 3.