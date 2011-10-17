Bradford Day-To-Day With High Ankle Sprain

Oct 17, 2011 at 08:16 AM

Through the beginning of this season, injuries and lagging depth have kept the Rams trying to win offensively with little to no help for Sam Bradford. On the same day that they trade for his new No. 1 receiver, however, it was announced that the franchise quarterback was dealt more bad luck.

Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said Monday that Bradford has a high ankle sprain.

While he was able to finish Sunday's loss at Green Bay, last year's No. 1 pick is being considered day-to-day, meaning extra reps for backup A.J. Feeley.

"QB Sam Bradford has a high left ankle sprain," the official Rams Twitter feed stated. "He will be day to day this week but certainly limited in practice this week."

Bradford is not alone with the dreaded high ankle issues. Felix Jones suffered a high ankle injury of his own at New England on Sunday.

