Brandon Carr, LB, OT Signed To Roster; 3 To IR

Sep 15, 2020 at 03:30 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have filled three open spots on their 53-man roster after placing tight end Blake Jarwin, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and offensive tackle Cameron Erving on the Reserve/Injured list Tuesday.

Defensive back Brandon Carr has been signed from the practice squad. The Cowboys also signed offensive tackle Alex Light off the Cardinals' practice squad and linebacker Rashad Smith off the Bears' practice squad.

Light and Smith will add depth at offensive tackle and linebacker, respectively, with Erving reportedly dealing with a sprained knee and Vander Esch set for surgery to repair a collarbone fracture that could sideline him 6-8 weeks. The minimum time required on Reserve/Injured is three weeks. Jarwin is expected to miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury requiring surgery.

Light started his career in Green Bay under Mike McCarthy in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in 16 games with the Packers from 2018-19 (no starts). Smith signed with the Bears as a rookie free agent after the draft.

Carr was signed to the Cowboys' roster temporarily last Saturday to give the Cowboys an extra player on the Active/Inactive list for Week 1. He was active but did not play, and immediately moved back to the practice squad, per NFL rules.

With Carr promoted to the 53-man roster and safety Luther Kirk released from the practice squad Tuesday, the Cowboys signed DB Steven Parker and DB Rashard Robinson with the two open practice squad spots.

