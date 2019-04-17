 Skip to main content
Brandt Added To Ring of Honor Walk at The Star 

Apr 17, 2019 at 06:30 PM
This 12-month window for Gil Brandt - that started last fall and will continue through August – got another big moment on Wednesday when the Cowboys revealed his Ring of Honor "Star" that sits on the sidewalk along with the rest of ROH colleagues.

The Ring of Honor Walk, presented by Dr Pepper, sits in the Entertainment District of the Star and features commemorative plaques of every member of the illustrious Ring of Honor.

"We are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor Walk. Dr Pepper and the Dallas Cowboys have been partners for 30 years, so we know firsthand the impact Gil Brandt has provided the organization," said Cindy Hourigan, senior VP of Media & Consumer Engagement for Dr. Pepper. "Brandt's lasting legacy continues to shape its future. We are so proud to officially welcome him to the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor Walk, presented by Dr Pepper."

Gil Brandt, one of the architects of America's Team, helped acquire just about all of the great players for the Dallas Cowboys during his 30 seasons as VP of player personnel from 1960-89.  

Brandt was inducted into the Ring of Honor last November, and was then named to the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame class as a contributor. Brandt will be officially inducted to the class in Canton this August.

