Brandt Added To Ring of Honor Walk at The Star 

This 12-month window for Gil Brandt - that started last fall and will continue through August – got another big moment on Wednesday when the Cowboys revealed his Ring of Honor "Star" that sits on the sidewalk along with the rest of ROH colleagues.

The Ring of Honor Walk, presented by Dr Pepper, sits in the Entertainment District of the Star and features commemorative plaques of every member of the illustrious Ring of Honor.

Gil Brandt, one of the architects of America's Team, helped acquire just about all of the great players for the Dallas Cowboys during his 30 seasons as VP of player personnel from 1960-89.