Breaking Down The Top 5 WR On The 2018 Schedule

(Editor's Note: In anticipation of the 2018 season, Bryan Broaddus has once again taken a break from scouting the Cowboys in order to scout the opposition. Over the next several weeks, he will take a position-by-position look through the 2018 schedule, analyzing the top five players at each spot for a better understanding of what the Cowboys are up against. The series begins today with a look at wide receiver)

FRISCO, Texas –Of all the positions in football, only quarterback tends to draw more debate than wide receiver.

Every year new stars emerge, and every year the pecking order seems to shuffle among those who are at the top of their game at the receiver position. Case in point: it doesn't feel like so long ago that Dez Bryant was routinely mentioned among the four or five best pass catchers in football. Today, it's a different story.