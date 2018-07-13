How To Slow Down The Saints' Dynamic Back

2018 Outlook: From the time Alfred Morris fell out of favor in Washington, this has been a team that has struggled to find an identity running the ball. Chris Thompson has done some impressive work as a receiver, and the Redskins found some success with Rob Kelley in recent seasons. But Guice is another animal. Even as a rookie, he has a chance to be their feature back and a huge component of their offense, which should only be able to help Alex Smith and his receivers. If there's one thing Jay Gruden has proven good at during his tenure in Washington, it's finding creative ways to use his players. Derrius Guice figures to be a big part of the Dallas-Washington rivalry for some time to come.