Broncos, Cowboys Squaring Off In Dual Practice

Who's Not:

Adam "Pacman" Jones. To his credit, Jones isn't shy about who he's going to guard. He took on the Broncos' best receiver, Brandon Marshall most times this morning - problem was, Marshall got the better of him. Jones was generally a step behind, and secondary coach Dave Campo yelled at him more than once to finish the play. In Oxnard he made sure to defend Terrell Owens whenever he could.