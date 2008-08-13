Broncos, Cowboys Squaring Off In Dual Practice

What's The Scoop:
The Dallas Cowboys and their traveling circus rolled into the Broncos' Dove Valley practice facility in Englewood, Colo. Wednesday morning for the first of four joint practices.
You Should've Seen:
During the pre-stretch warm-ups before practice, the Cowboys and Broncos segregated themselves to adjacent fields. While the Cowboys went through their normal routine undeterred, most of the Broncos players were scoping out the Cowboys. The size difference between the teams could be one reason, as the Cowboys are bigger than Denver at just about every position.
Who's Hot:
Evan Oglesby. The Cowboys cornerback was an interception machine in Oxnard and carried the good work to Denver. He picked off one pass during 7-on-7 drills and broke up another. The last week or so he's been collecting at least one interception a day, and is distancing himself from some of the other young Cowboys cornerbacks.
Who's Not:
Adam "Pacman" Jones. To his credit, Jones isn't shy about who he's going to guard. He took on the Broncos' best receiver, Brandon Marshall most times this morning - problem was, Marshall got the better of him. Jones was generally a step behind, and secondary coach Dave Campo yelled at him more than once to finish the play. In Oxnard he made sure to defend Terrell Owens whenever he could.
Injury Update:
CB Terence Newman, groin - out three weeks (7/28)
LB Anthony Spencer, bone bruise - day-to-day (8/11)
DE Marcus Dixon, back - day-to-day (8/5)
Missed Practice:
CB Terence Newman (groin)
LB Anthony Spencer (bone bruise)
DE Marcus Dixon (back)
Returned to Practice:
CB Quincy Butler (hamstring)
Transactions:
WR Todd Lowber, signed (7/27)
WR Terry Glenn, waived (7/25)
QB Jeff Terrell, signed (7/25)
LB Khari Long, waived (7/24)
Wade's Best:
"I haven't walked through the doors yet. They don't let me inside. But it's great memories. We had great teams here. My first year here we went to the Super Bowl and that was pretty neat."- * On walking through the Broncos locker room doors again. Phillips' first head coaching job was with the Broncos.*