Bryant: Anybody Could Be The Third Receiver

May 24, 2012 at 08:29 AM

It's a chicken-or-the-egg kind of question. Did Laurent Robinson succeed last year because of all the attention paid to Miles Austin and Dez Bryant, or did Robinson's presence allow the Cowboys' starters to achieve the numbers they did.

Between the three of them, the Cowboys' wideouts scored 27 touchdowns. But now the man responsible for 11 of those scores is learning the playbook of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A full season of health for Bryant and Austin will go a long way toward replacing Robinson, but the two holdovers would benefit from another wide out stepping up to create challenges for defenses.

In a field that includes Kevin Ogletree, Dwayne Harris, Raymond Radway, Andre Holmes and Danny Coale, plus a handful of undrafted rookies, the job is wide open.

"It's very important," Bryant said. "I feel like the way the guys are working right now, anybody can fill that position. Everybody is doing good, everybody is working hard. Everybody just wants to step up and play their role."

Holmes has been the most talked about player of the group, and Bryant sees the potential.

"Oh man, a lot," Bryant said. "He's big, he's physical - 6-4, 6-5, he's very fast, great hands. He's a great guy."

