Bucky Brooks: How Clinton-Dix Fits For Cowboys

(Editor's Note: The DallasCowboys.com team welcomes Bucky Brooks to the staff. Bucky brings a wealth of experience, not only as a former NFL player of five seasons, but also as a scout and on the pro personnel side for two teams. In the last decade, Brooks has worked in the media, including the NFL Network. Bucky will provide his own analysis and opinions of the Cowboys but also the entire NFL. Today, he breaks down one of the new free-agent signings in safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.)

Name: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Position: Safety

Safety College: Alabama

Alabama Height: 6-1

6-1 Weight: 211

211 Season: 7th

7th Games Studied: 2019 (Bears vs. Redskins, Rams and Giants)

Overview:

Clinton-Dix is a versatile safety with outstanding instincts, communication skills, and a high football IQ. The one-time Pro Bowler has 16 career picks and shows adequate range and ball skills as a deep defender. As a pass defender, Clinton-Dix's athleticism, awareness, and versatility stands out in man and zone coverage. The veteran is capable of roaming the deep middle as a post defender or dropping into the box to occupy zones as a curl/flat defender. Clinton-Dix will play his assignments correctly and make the plays that he is supposed to make on the ball but he isn't high-level ball hawk or turnover producer.

In man coverage, Clinton-Dix excels defending tight ends in the slot. He is at his best playing bump-and-run against tight ends but also displays the quickness and cover skills to effectively shadow from off.