Byron Jones' Rookie Transition Includes Some Safety Reps, Too

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys coaching staff has given first-round pick Byron Jones plenty to digest during the organized team activities. He's worked at both right and left cornerback, moved inside to the slot in sub-packages, and most recently – as team officials acknowledged on draft night as a possibility – he's gotten reps at safety in the third and final week of OTAs, too.

Keep in mind it's early June, and these voluntary workouts give coaches a chance to tinker with rotations and work players at different spots. For instance, Brandon Carr, a three-year starter at left cornerback, has flipped with Orlando Scandrick and gotten some reps on the right side.

Versatility was among Jones' best traits when the Cowboys selected him at No. 27 overall last month. He started 20 games at free safety as a college freshman and sophomore before moving to corner his final two years at Connecticut.