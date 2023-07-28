Camp Battles: Saved by the Bell at safety? 

OXNARD, CA – It's nearly a certainty every season, injuries are just a part of training camp. Practice one for the Cowboys saw a pair of secondary players go down as both Donovan Wilson and Isreal Mukuamu exited with injuries. Mike McCarthy mentioned on Thursday morning that both should miss multiple weeks of practice time, opening the door for the safety depth to shine. Enter Markquese Bell.
Dallas enters the season with a talented group at safety with Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, and Donovan Wilson leading the way. With all the ability at the position, it has been tough for Bell to break through for a significant number of snaps.
Bell, who was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022, replaced the injured Wilson following his injury and again during Thursday's practice. After appearing in just five games last season with only a solo tackle to his stats, this may be the best look Bell receives to break into the safety rotation.
He showed some versatility by covering in the slot and by stepping up to make multiple (would-be) stops against the run on Thursday. There were times in practice where Dallas would shift from a two-safety formation to a three-safety look, and Bell was in constant rotation with both.
Additionally, he played down in the box and over the top for a couple snaps during team drills. Showing that should he need to fill Wilson's role for longer than anticipated, he could do so.
This is just the beginning for Bell's window of opportunity with the first team defense as he should continue to see extra reps all the way through the preseason. Hopefully for the young safety, it'll extend beyond that too.
OXNARD, CA – Last season, the Dallas defense entered training camp with the expectations of being one of the top defenses in the NFL. There was just one glaring hole on that side of the ball, cornerback.
Those questions began to see a possible answer in the early practices as then-rookie Daron Bland started to emerge. Last July, as a part of the "Battlegrounds" series, I wrote this about Bland's early success:
"After Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Lewis mentioned that DaRon Bland may be the most impactful rookie on the defense. He's shown that as the most consistent of the young corners. He's played both as the nickel and as the outside cornerback and had similar success in both during the team periods."
All can be said so far for rookie cornerback Eric Scott Jr. Both players were day-three selections from reputable mid-major programs, Scott from Southern Miss, Bland from Fresno State. And both caught the eye of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as well as special teams coordinator John Fassel with a fantastic offseason and notable athletic traits.
For Bland last season, his early practices included multiple pass breakups and a few interceptions in the closing practices of camp. However, it took Eric Scott Jr. just two defensive snaps to make his first interception of training camp.
It was a play with solid coverage on a rub route from Simi Fehoko, but even better closing skill after Fehoko dropped the pass from Dak Prescott. Scott then followed that up with a pass breakup against David Durden and another solid coverage play on Jalen Brooks.
Following the recent signing of Trevon Diggs and the addition of Stephon Gilmore this summer, the importance of showcasing skills early could be imperative to making the 53-man roster and earning a spot in the cornerback rotation. Either way, it appears Eric Scott Jr. is off to a great start.