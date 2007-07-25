Camp Notes: A Six-Pack Of Missing Players

Fitting In: Ball is working at cornerback with the third-team defense and the third-team punt squad. He has a long list of veterans in front of him at cornerback, so special teams will need to be his initial niche if he's going to make this team.

So Far: Ball was thrown into the mix with the third-team defense during Wednesday's practice, but there was a good amount of shuffling the veterans and rookies. He at least impressed the coaching staff during the off-season workouts at Valley Ranch, and a couple of times during the mini-camp practice, he got a few second-team reps.

Best Asset: The guy evidently can cover. He finished third in the Big Ten Conference by averaging 1.1 passes defensed against conference opponents in 2006. Plus, he played at a high level in the Big Ten.

You Should Know: Ball is a bit of a renaissance man off the field. His talents include playing the piano, jump roping and the ability to hold his breath "for a really long time."

A Mouthful: "That 53-man roster is what I'm shooting for, to end up on that game roster. That's my goal. Wherever I have to be, whether it's special teams, kickoff, punt, however I can fit in. I just want to be on that game roster."