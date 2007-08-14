Camp Notes: Cowboys Ready To Battle Another Team

Fitting In: The best place for Saldi to make his place on the roster is on special teams. The linebacker will find himself low on the depth chart at outside linebacker, so Saldi must make an impression on special teams if he's to have any chance of making the team. A versatile athlete, he might be a prime candidate for the practice squad.

So Far: Saldi has played mostly at the Will outside linebacker position and on the kickoff coverage team. But when three of the team's top four outside linebackers include DeMarcus Ware, Greg Ellis and first-round draft choice Anthony Spencer, fitting into one of the available outside linebacker spots is a tall order.

Best Asset: Saldi spent the summer playing for the Cologne Centurions of NFL Europa, which enabled him to gain significant experience after not playing last year once the Cowboys released him following training camp. Unlike some of the other young free agents, at least he has some pro game experience.

You Should Know: Saldi's father, Jay Saldi, played for the Cowboys from 1976-82 as a tight end. John grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, going to Southlake Carroll High School and Texas Tech University.

A Mouthful: "I got some playing time last year in some preseason games, then this year the first game in Texas Stadium was pretty surreal. It was a great experience." -Jordan Hofeditz