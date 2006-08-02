Camp Notes: Healthy Burnett Back in LB Mix

"I know we are ready to anoint him, but I think he has very good potential," Parcells said. "He is another one with a big upside, in my opinion. I think he has learned some stuff. I already see he's got a little more in his repertoire than he had last year, so that's good."
Jamison, who originally signed with the Rams as a rookie free agent last season, was playing on the third-team defense alongside rookie Stephen Bowen, who looked impressive Wednesday in one-on-one passing drills. The Cowboys' signing of Jason Davis, a defensive end, might have made Jamison expendable.
