Camp Notes: Henry Weighs Safety Move

Receiver Search
With an open roster spot created by Terry Glenn's release, the Cowboys likely will sign first-year receiver Todd Lowber, who spent last season on the Giants' practice squad and also went to training camp with the Vikings. The CFL's Toronto Argonauts recently signed him to their practice squad.
Injury Update:
None
Missed Practice:
RB Felix Jones (morning; unsigned contract)
CB Mike Jenkins (morning; unsigned contract)
Returned to Practice:
RB Felix Jones (unsigned contract)
CB Mike Jenkins (unsigned contract)
Transactions:
WR Terry Glenn, waived (7/25)
QB Jeff Terrell, signed (7/25)
LB Khari Long, waived (7/24)