Camp Notes: Henry Weighs Safety Move

Jul 26, 2008 at 12:47 PM

Receiver Search
With an open roster spot created by Terry Glenn's release, the Cowboys likely will sign first-year receiver Todd Lowber, who spent last season on the Giants' practice squad and also went to training camp with the Vikings. The CFL's Toronto Argonauts recently signed him to their practice squad.

Injury Update:
None

Missed Practice:
RB Felix Jones (morning; unsigned contract)
CB Mike Jenkins (morning; unsigned contract)

Returned to Practice:
RB Felix Jones (unsigned contract)
CB Mike Jenkins (unsigned contract)

Transactions:
WR Terry Glenn, waived (7/25)
QB Jeff Terrell, signed (7/25)
LB Khari Long, waived (7/24)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Defensive Battle? Cowboys On Par With Rams

With all of the talk this week surrounding Aaron Donald and the Rams' defense, the Cowboys defense and stars shouldn't be in anyone's shadow ahead of Week 5.

news

Parsons, Cowboys Respect 'Game-Wrecking' Donald

The future Hall of Famer is what Parsons is still performing at a level Parsons hopes to reach one day, making the Week 5 matchup between the two that much more intriguing

news

Big Facts: Filling The Kupp, MVParsons & More

These are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 3:25 CT kickoff on FOX.

news

Updates: CeeDee Lamb Added To Injury Report

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

Advertising