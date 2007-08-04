Camp Notes: Irvin's Day Trickles Down to Camp

Fitting In: Battle is competing with Tyson Thompson for the third running back spot behind Julius Jones and Marion Barber. Like all rookies, the coaches are waiting to see how Battle does in the preseason games before making a full evaluation.

So Far: Battle impressed the coaching staff with his fearless running, but it's unlikely he'll unseat Thompson for the third running back spot. He needs to show a knack for making plays on special teams.

Best Asset: Power. Battle is a battering ram best running north and south, straight at defenders rather than around them.

You Should Know: Battle was tackled behind the line of scrimmage only six times out of 441 carries at Houston.

A Mouthful: "I think I have to show that I am reliable." - Battle after being asked what he as an individual needs to show the coaches. -Jennifer Smoak